Euphoria season 3 spoilers: Sydney Sweeney on ‘unhinged’ story

As many of you may be aware at this point, Euphoria season 3 been in production for a good chunk of the year — and of course, there a lot of crazy stuff around the corner.

What do we know at the moment? Well, a lot of the finer details are still under wraps, but there are a lot of rumors out there about a major time jump that could be coming. A lot of the core cast is returning, but who knows what position they are going to be in?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

For now, one of the major characters of not has to be Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, largely because she’s spiraled in so many directions already and who is to say how it will all end now?

Speaking in a new interview with Empire, here is at least some of what the actress had to say about her character:

I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear. She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is. Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, “Let’s go crazier.” And he’s like, “I’m all in.” And this season is unhinged.

Just that final sentence or two alone should leave you excited, mostly due to the fact that this show may feel a little pressure to top the first two. Yet, it could, and there is still a chance that it somehow happens in an organic way.

The unfortunate thing? We are probably waiting until early next year in order to see it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Euphoria, including the latest premiere date news

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3, especially for Cassie?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







