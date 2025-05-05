Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A May 2025 update

With us now a handful of days into the month of May, is some good news coming when it comes to Euphoria season 3 at HBO? Production may be underway, but that does not mean that the higher-ups are going to be sharing a lot of the finer details anytime soon.

After all, consider what we do know at this point — a time jump. That’s about it. Sure, the network has announced new cast members and guest stars, but very little has been noted about their roles. We do think that as a result of this long wait, a lot of things will be different than what we saw on the story before.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score additional TV reactions and reviews!

Now, it would be rather lovely in the event that some Euphoria premiere-date news was revealed this month. However, the odds of that happening are at this point slim to none. There is a pretty good reason for that, as well! We do not believe the third season will premiere until at least early 2026, so there is a chance that HBO may opt to release something specific in the fall. There are a number of series that the network will likely release in the interim, whether it be The Gilded Age, the IT prequel Welcome to Derry, Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and the Mark Ruffalo drama Task, which comes from the same executive producer as Mare of Easttown.

Given that we have waited so long to see Rue and some other characters back, why not just wait a few more months? Sure, it is frustrating, but we will continue to do our best to think that there is a specific method to the madness here.

Related – See some of the casting information that has been revealed at this point for Euphoria season 3

What are you most excited to see moving into Euphoria season 3 when it airs on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







