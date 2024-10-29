Call the Midwife season 14 filming nears completion

Rest assured, Call the Midwife season 14 is coming to BBC One before too long — but why not set the stage a little bit further?

For those here who are not aware, the British drama series has been filming for the past several months and by virtue of that, anticipation is growing. The first thing to note here is that you will have a Christmas Special at the end of the year and then after that, we’re going to have a chance to see season 14 proper start up in the new year.

Of course, there is only so much that the producers / the show are willing to share in advance, but you can see a little bit more via Instagram right now:

The Autumn nights are closing in here at Call the Midwife, and that means there are just a few weeks of filming left on Series 14 before we start the engines on our countdown to the new Christmas Special!! … There’s very much a feeling of approaching the finishing line on set – and then comes the best part – showing YOU what we’ve been up to! The year is now 1970 – the world has changed in many ways, but the babies keep coming, and the need for the Nonnatuns is still all too obvious. x

1970 in Poplar will be bringing you all the joy, tears, warmth, humour and heartache you’d expect from our community. Pinky promise!

Remember here that after season 14 is done, there is a 2025 Christmas special and then also a season 15 that needs to be filmed. There is a ton that could be packed into those episodes; for now, we’re just glad that Helen George is still around as Trixie after some of the events of the season 13 finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

