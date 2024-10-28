FROM season 3 episode 7 promo: Will Elgin get answers?

As we get ourselves prepared to see FROM season 3 episode 7 over at MGM+, are some answers going to be coming up soon? We don’t need to be dramatic here, but there are reasons aplenty to be both eager and nervous for what more is coming up.

Take, for starters, potentially the biggest story for Elgin so far. We know that the character has been seeing things for a rather long time — in particular, the mysterious Kimono Woman. What does this mean? That remains to be seen, but the more that we see in terms of some of the previews, the more questions we have.

Nonetheless, the promo for the next new episode of the series makes it clear that Elgin will be guided somewhere — is it to answers? That’s what we have to wonder about for the time being.

Meanwhile, this promo does raise a lot of other interesting questions, including just what’s going to happen for Tabitha now that she’s realized that she’s seen these red stones before in dreams. There is a connection between her and the community that she is still trying to identify, but what this means remains to be seen here.

What’s happen with Julie and Randall?

Remember that they are two of the people who were in limbo at the end of last season, with the other one being Marielle. Something has to be coming for this trio, and we worry that it’s going to be scary. Is there a chance that they could even be in opposition to the rest of the group, or controlled in some ways by the monsters? These are things that, at least for now, you have to be worried about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

