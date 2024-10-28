FROM season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Is Fatima really pregnant?

As we get prepared to see FROM season 3 episode 7 on MGM+ next week, are we going to get some answers to key mysteries?

We tend to think that entering the next episode, one of the big things on our mind is going to be what is happening with Fatima. Is she actually pregnant? Based on the ultrasound, it is easy to argue that the answer here is no. However, at the same time, this could be a trick by the town. Given that this is the same community that has monsters roaming around at night and a ventriloquist dummy that can apparently talk, can we really rule anything out? We wouldn’t.

For a few more details about this upcoming episode (titled “These Fragile Lives”), be sure to check out the official FROM season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

The edges begin to fray as concerns about Fatima’s pregnancy deepen; Jade follows a clue trail into the forest; Julie and Randall seek a bit of normalcy.

One of the biggest challenges when it comes to Fatima’s story here is the potential that we could be waiting a really long time in order to get answers on this pregnancy — think until she potentially gives birth, if she does.

As for what is ahead when it comes to Jade, that storyline may bring us closer to some answers about the bottle tree. We are starting to understand more in terms of its existence, as well as duplicate numbers in each tree. What does it all mean? That is where things get a little bit more complicated, and we’re not even sure that he is going to be roaming out into the forest with all the information at hand.

