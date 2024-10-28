FROM season 3 episode 6: The huge Tabitha reveal!

It should not come as much of a surprise, but FROM season 3 episode 6 delivered yet another huge reveal. So, what is this one? Let’s just say that Tabitha knew more about the history of the town than she ever quite realized…

Going into this episode, our own sentiment was that Miranda was really the only one who had an understanding of Fromville outside of the town; yet, that changed when Tabitha was able to link up some childhood memories with a particular piece of geography. As it turns around, she also had some sort of knowledge of the town before arriving there, as well!

So, what does this mean? Well, if you are one of those people who likes to think that Tabitha and Miranda have some sort of destiny to help people leave the town, perhaps this is it! We know already that Tabitha has been able to see the Boy in White, plus a number of children in general. She has a connection to the place that few others do, and it also feels like she has been destined to appear here in some way for quite some time.

Now, all of this does cement further something that we’ve been noting for a rather long time: FROM would be a much easier puzzle to solve if everyone works together! Remember that Jade and Elgin are seeing visions of their own, and seem to have some sort of connection to either the town’s past or present. Meanwhile, there is the whole cicada crew from last season. In some ways, it feels as though everyone has a number of pieces to the metaphorical puzzle strewn about the board, and the challenge is trying to find the proper way in which it all fits.

What did you think overall about the events of FROM season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

