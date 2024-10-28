Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 6 spoilers: Levi’s big decision

You may have heard already that you are waiting until Thursday, November 7 to see Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 6. The medical drama is smartly taking the week off for Halloween, but when it comes back, you better hope that it’s with a story that is more than worth the wait.

So, what can we say about “Night Moves” based on the info that has been released? Well, we know that Teddy and Owen are going to try and get a romantic spark back to varying effect, just as we also have some emotional stories for a few other characters. Take Levi, who may be considering his future in a way that he has not before. (We know that Jake Borelli is “leaving” as a series regular this season; is there a chance that this could be it?)

Below, you can see the full Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

Teddy and Owen plan a date night that gets derailed in more ways than one, while Jo struggles to do it all at home. Mika adds more to her plate to make up for taking time off to be with her sister, and Levi is faced with a monumental decision.

We’ll admit that we’re shocked that both Mika and Levi are even on the show at this point given the news about their exits during the off-season, but we’re also not altogether upset about it, all things considered. We are just aware of the fact that their goodbyes are going to be coming at any point and honestly, we just have to be prepared.

Where is Meredith?

Well, we know that Ellen Pompeo is still going to have more appearances this season; you’re just not going to see her all the time on the show at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including a preview for what lies ahead!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 6?

Do you think this could be the end of Levi’s story for a while? Share right now in the attached comments and come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







