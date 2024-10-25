Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 6 promo: An open marriage?

The bad news is that we are going to be waiting almost two weeks to see Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 6 arrive. The good news, however, is that it is going to be more than a little bit messy when you do have a chance to see it!

For most of the past few days, our main point of excitement here has been the opportunity to see a notable role for none other than Sophia Bush. What we did not expect is for her character to tell Teddy and Owen that they should consider an open marriage. Wait … what? This happens as Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd’s characters spend time with her while seemingly out on a date; they have been in a rut as of late, but is this going to be the thing that cures it?

We don’t want to sit here and completely dismiss the idea that these two would entertain it but at the same time, it really does not feel like it’s the solution to their problem. They’ve been so busy with a million things that they have not had a lot of time for each other … and this is going to be the thing that ends up making it better? That is the part of this that, at least for now, is so incredibly hard to digest.

As for what else is coming up, the promo indicates that we are going to have a chance to see Levi Schmitt be an attending for a night alongside Bailey, but there is no guarantee that this is going to be what actually fulfills him. We know already that peds is what he is the most passionate about; also, he’s got some issues with some particularly gory emergencies. What happens when one of those shows up?

