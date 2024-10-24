Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 6 return date + Sophia Bush!

There are a couple of things that we should break down within this Grey’s Anatomy season 21 article, but why not start with a return date? If you were hoping to see episode 6 next week, let’s just say that you are going to be disappointed.

After all, the medical drama is going to be off on ABC come October 31 — and what’s the reason for that? Well, it is Halloween, so clearly there is not much of a desire for the show to risk losing ratings by airing on the night. Shockingly, not all shows out there are following the same strategy.

Now, here is where we bring to you the good news: Even if you are waiting a while to see Grey’s Anatomy back, Sophia Bush will be a part of the next episode! This is at least gives you something great to look forward to, especially since this is not some one-episode role.

If you did not see the initial report on Bush’s casting, note that she will be playing (per Deadline) Dr. Cass Beckman, “an amiable, fun and a little messy around the edges trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband David Beckman is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan.” We tend to think she is going to be a dynamic and fun character to watch.

Are we going to meet her husband on-screen? We tend to think there’s a good chance of that, mostly due to the fact that he is employed at the Grey Sloan. It feels crazy to imagine that we have not seen him already.

Beyond Halloween…

The other reason that we’re going to have this hiatus is just to ensure that there are some episodes ready to go for November sweeps. This is as critical a spot for good TV ratings as any other spot in the fall.

