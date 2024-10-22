Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Sarah Drew speaks further on exit

Before we dive into this particular Grey’s Anatomy article, let’s just say this: We don’t think that Sarah Drew needed to clarify anything on her exit.

Now, we know that a lot was made about her recent podcast comments discussing her heartbreaking exit as April, including how she did not see it coming. Yet, at the same time we understood that emotion. This is someone who had really poured a lot into this show and by virtue of that, she did not think that she would be saying goodbye anytime soon.

Yet, in a new statement at Us Weekly, the actress clarifies her comments, just in case anyone thinks that the actress is still actually angry at the show:

“I lived a beautiful life as April Kepner for nine years on that show. I’m so grateful … I have friendships that will last me a lifetime. I had my babies on that show in a total matriarchy where I was so well cared for. I have a platform, I have a voice all because of that show. I loved my time there. And also, I’d been there for a long time and I wouldn’t have left. And now I am directing and I’m producing and I’m writing, and I don’t think I’d be doing any of those things if I was still on the show. So it was a great gift, actually. But hard in the moment.”

We ultimately just think that Sarah spoke from the heart about how she felt about leaving the show, and she’s still open to return whenever she is available. We’ve already seen that happen and because Jackson has turned up this season already, we certainly think that there is also a chance to see her come back provided that the right story is there.

