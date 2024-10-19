Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 5 promo: Will Levi die?

Next week is going to bring Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 5 on ABC, and there are certainly reasons to be concerned. After all, have you seen the promo for what lies ahead?

If there is one thing that longtime fans of the medical drama know, it is this: Anytime there is air travel on this show, you get concerned. The end of season 8 (“Flight”) remains one of the most harrowing episodes of the entire series for good reason. We lost beloved characters there, and there is at least some reason to be concerned that history is about to repeat itself.

Could Lucas or Levi die in a helicopter cash? The preview features the two characters in this situation, and we tend to think that both of them are going to struggle with where they are and what’s happening. Add to this the fact that Jake Borelli is going to be departing the show soon as a series regular; you have every reason possible to be worried at the moment.

However, here is what we would consider to be a silver lining for a moment: The fact that it has been reported that Borelli may still be appearing beyond his exit. If Schmitt’s story is not going to end with him leaving, doesn’t that mean he will survive? Meanwhile, we’ve yet to hear anything to suggest that Lucas will be exiting, and we don’t think that Grey’s Anatomy is that eager to lose anyone who is tied to Derek or Amelia Shepherd at this point.

No matter what transpires in this episode, let’s just hope that there is an answer before it ties up. We don’t need this to be something that lingers for some extremely long period of time!

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 5?

Do you think that a major character is going to die? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

