Agatha All Along episode 8 spoilers: EP sets finale expectations

For those who are currently unaware, Agatha All Along episode 8 is going to be the first in a two episode finale event airing in just a few days. So, what is going to transpire? Let’s just put it this way: A lot. We know that Rio is Lady Death, just as we’re also aware that Billy has a pretty specific endgame. Some characters have come and gone.

By virtue of all of this, we tend to think that the final two episodes are going to be pretty jam-packed. There could also be a number of surprises whether it be shocking events or MCU tie-ins.

If there is one person acutely aware of what we should be anticipating at this point entering the finale, it is Jac Schaeffer. The showrunner dealt with high expectations doing WandaVision and by virtue of that, she understands what fans could be looking for in the remaining episodes here.

Speaking to Variety, the executive producer did her part to talk more about these expectations, and also the propulsive quality of the show in general:

I have dipped into the discourse a little bit more these last weeks, because, like “WandaVision,” we designed this show to really take off dramatically in the back half. I’ve been really interested to see how that lands with people. I think for the most part, people are on the track that we hope they will be. It’s not about the specifics of characters showing up or cameos or revelations, really. But it sounds to me like what people are emotionally interested in, I hope that we deliver on that. There is more Agatha, there is more Rio, and there is a conclusion to this story, and there is some truth to be shared about Agatha. I can’t imagine giving anyone instructions on what they should be expecting in the end. I think what I would say is I feel so grateful that the viewers of this show seem so invested in the emotional story.

One way or another, we tend to think there will be a jaw-dropping moment or two in the finale. Whether or not every viewer likes it remains to be seen.

