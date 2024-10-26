Agatha All Along season 2: Is there any chance at all of it?

Is there an opportunity for an Agatha All Along season 2 to happen at Disney+ down the road? We recognize it is billed as a limited series; however, isn’t there a chance for that label to be shattered? Just remember how many times we’ve seen it happen with shows like Big Little Lies or Nine Perfect Strangers.

For now, of course we are approaching the final two episodes (airing next week) with the expectation that the end is near. However, simultaneously we aren’t forgetting about the fact that plans often change and easily could here! The ratings for the series have been pretty strong, and we tend to think that in terms of critical reception, this is one of the better-received MCU projects in a good while.

Obviously, the main thing that will determine whether or not we get a season 2 here is quite simple: Whether or not Agatha Harkness dies in the end. How are we going to have a chance to learn that now? There’s a simple answer: We aren’t! The idea is for the show to keep us in the dark and potentially deliver a few more surprises. Another part of it will come down to if there are specific plans for her to be featured in some other projects down the line.

While we know that a season 2 here remains mysterious, there is a Vision series in the works that, in some ways, could be a spiritual successor. It is a surprise in a way that this particular WandaVision world is one of the most reliable ones Marvel has post-Avengers, while they try to fix things up in the movie world courtesy of the Fantastic Four. The reason why Agatha All Along is so successful is because it has managed to tribute the comics and tell a good story, but also still have some fun!

