Is Tracker, The Equalizer new tonight on CBS, delayed? Start time

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? Are you going to see The Equalizer on the air along with it; or, were the two shows delayed?

We know that we’ve reached a point in the season here where NFL football has a tendency to dominate the schedule, and it is always going to be top priority for networks ratings-wise. If there is a delay in programming during the fall, this is going to be the reason why.

Originally, both the Justin Hartley and Queen Latifah shows were going to be starting at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time; so, what are we getting now instead? It’s not going to be a substantial wait, but these episodes will start in most markets around 10-12 minutes later than previously planned.

If you want to know more about then, take a look at the descriptions below…

Tracker season 2 episode 3, “Bloodlines” – Colter and rival rewardist Billie Matalon team up to find a missing high school baseball star, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Oct. 27 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Sofia Pernas returns as Billie Matalon.

The Equalizer season 5 episode 2, “Haunted Heights” – McCall investigates a death in an apartment building where residents believe the structure is haunted after a young woman suspects her grandmother was pushed down a flight of stairs via supernatural means. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi helps Delilah get ready for her senior photos, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 27 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The series will move to its regular time period on Sunday, Nov. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

Related – See more news on Tracker, including what more will be coming up later this season

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker and The Equalizer when the two shows air?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







