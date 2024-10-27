Tracker season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Reenie and a retreat

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Tracker season 2 episode 4 arrive. So, what will make the story stand out?

First and foremost, let’s just note that the show is going to follow a recent pattern of having familiar guest stars — this time around, it will Michael Rady of Magnum PI and Chicago Med fame stopping by. This episode is also going to be a chance to see Reenie get a good bit of airtime — plus, a story that actually feels rather similar to Nine Perfect Strangers, a Nicole Kidman series that aired previously on Hulu.

Want a little more insight? Then go ahead and check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Noble Rot” – Reenie gets Colter to take a case involving a woman missing from a high-end wellness retreat in Napa designed for CEOs, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Nov. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*(live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Michael Rady guest stars as Elliot, Reenie’s plus one for the retreat.

Obviously, there is going to be a lot of drama that exists within this episode, but isn’t there also some potential for fun? We’ll at least say this — anytime that you have a chance to see characters somewhat outside their element, it is 100% worth embracing. Colter seems like one of the last people who would end up at one of those retreats, and that bodes a big question: How is he going to be able to talk to some of these people? Is that where Elliot or Reenie comes into play? Let’s just say that this would not be a surprise, and it’d also give the show a chance to do a few different things — which, of course, we always welcome.

