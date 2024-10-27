1923 season 2 premiere date: The ideal launching pad

We know that the 1923 season 2 premiere is coming to Paramount+ and of course, there is so much to be excited about there.

So, while we wait, this feels like the perfect time to ponder the following: What is the best way to get the news out there? The Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren drama is one of the most important originals that the streaming service has, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be changing anytime before the show actually comes back.

So is the streaming service actually thinking of a perfect launching pad for this show already? Absolutely we do, and we also tend to think that in this case, it is pretty obvious: Yellowstone itself. More than likely, a premiere date or a teaser / trailer for 1923 will be coming at some point during the Paramount Network hit’s fifth season in November.

After all, consider the fact that the prequel will likely be ready to air at some point in the winter / spring, and it makes a decent amount of sense to get the promotional ball early. Also, we don’t need to tell you about the super-obvious synergy that exists at the moment between the flagship show and the prequel.

As many of you may know already…

1923 season 2 is going to be the final one for this show, but it is also important to remember that it may not be the end of seeing these particular shows on streaming! We know already that there are plans for there to be some other prequels down the line, and we hope that moving into the new year, a little bit more in the way of insight starts to come trickling out about them.

