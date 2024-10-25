1923 season 2: Any further previews soon?

Given that we recently saw a new trailer for Yellowstone season 5, it feels clear to wonder about 1923 season 2. What is going on with it at this point?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that as of this week, production on the Paramount+ prequel was taking place in Montana. A lot of work is still being done behind the scenes, and it does remain our hope that we will have a little more confirmation on it wrapping before long.

Given that production has actually been going on with this show for a long time, we are at least comfortable enough to think that there is enough footage in the can for some of the promotional efforts to start soon — we just tend to think that Paramount is trying to be strategic with it. For the time being, they may think it is better to focus a little bit more of their energy on the flagship series, given that it is coming back on November 10. It makes sense to start the 1923 promotions around that time, especially if we are looking at a start date early next year. That’s what we anticipate at this point, especially since it would keep the overall franchise top of mind for a little while.

Also, given that we’ve also had a lot of other Taylor Sheridan shows on the air as of late, we really don’t think there needs to be some sort of insane hustle to get more out there and soon. It will be up still to the powers-that-be, but that’s at least our sentiment from the outside looking in while immersed in a ton of other shows.

