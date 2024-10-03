1923 season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

With us now moving into the month of October, is there some more news on 1923 season 2? Obviously, the return here is hotly anticipated. It has to be at this point, right? It has been a long period of time since the first season aired; luckily, we at least know Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and the rest of the cast are currently at work on new episodes. This will be the final season of the Yellowstone prequel, but there are some other potential prequels in the works.

At this point, there is one thing that we are waiting to see revealed: A premiere date. Whether that could be coming out this month is absolutely a worthy subject of debate.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Can we sit here with 100% confidence and say that a 1923 season 2 premiere date will be revealed this month? No, but it is not a crazy thing to consider, especially if the show is back in January or February. Taylor Sheridan shows are able to be turned around pretty quickly, and we also tend to think that the folks at Paramount+ will want it to arrive shortly after Yellowstone concludes its run.

If we don’t hear about a start date for season 2 this month, there’s a pretty good chance you will learn about it next month, right around the time that we return to the Dutton Ranch for the flagship show. You should want to get that cross-promotion out there, right?

Given that 1923 season 2 will conclude the story, be prepared to see Jacob and Cara Dutton do whatever they can to defend the ranch. Meanwhile, we’ll have to wait and see if Spencer and Alexandra are going to be able to find their way to the ranch and also back to each other.

Related – Get some other details now about 1923 season 2, including some more discussion on production

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







