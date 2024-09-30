1923 season 2: Is filming heading back to Montana?

If you were not aware already, production on 1923 season 2 started earlier this year — why not share more updates about what is happening?

Well, according to a local NBC affiliate out of Montana, some of the cast and crew will be coming back to the state on October to work for several weeks. If you are not aware, the bulk of the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren project so far has taken place in Texas, but this allows for an opportunity to present some scenes that feel both centered around the ranch and also authentic to what we had back in season 1. That’s certainly not something that we want to see the show stray from at any point moving forward.

At the moment, it is our personal feeling that the show is going to be back on Paramount+ moving into the winter or the spring and yet, it is not the top priority for the greater franchise. First and foremost, the focus here has to be on making sure that the end of Yellowstone itself works in the way that everyone wants and/or needs it to. After that, you can start to think more about some of the spin-offs and prequels. Remember here that there is another show in The Madison that is seemingly on the way, though its exact connection to the original show remains somewhat a mystery, at least for the time being. We will have to wait and see how the pieces are put into place.

For now, we tend to think the top story for 1923 season 2 is going to be seeing how Jacob and Cara Dutton are able to save the ranch; beyond just that, you also have to wonder what the next chapter is going to look like here when it comes to Spencer and Alexandra.

