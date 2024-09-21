1923 season 2 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

With us officially entering the fall this weekend, is more news on 1923 season 2 coming around the bend? Obviously, we would love nothing more than to get a few updates! Unfortunately, that also does not mean that it is actually going to happen.

If there is one thing we should note as a first order of business here, though, it is that the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren prequel is pretty deep into production. Work has been done on it for a good while and by virtue of that, Paramount+ could be setting up for a premiere as early as December or as late as the spring. Either way, we do think there is a pretty significant chance that by the end of the fall, we are going to have so much more in the way of clarity. After all, why wouldn’t we?

Based at least on what we know right now, we will say this: We are reasonably optimistic that a premiere date will be announced before the fall ends, mostly because it makes too much sense for it not to happen. Remember that Yellowstone itself is going to be back on November 10, and it absolutely makes all the sense in the world to reveal something right around the time that this show is coming back. That way, you are excited for almost everything down the road!

Season 2 of 1923 is going to conclude the story of this particular prequel, but be sure to remember here that it is far from the end of the overall franchise story. There is a chance that a season 6 of Yellowstone could continue with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser — meanwhile, there is an official spin-off already in the works titled The Madison starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, and more.

