Murderbot renewed for season 2 ahead of season 1 finale

With the season 1 finale coming on Apple TV+ this week, we are thrilled to say the following: There is a Murderbot season 2 coming!

The first thing that we should go ahead and say here is that we are rather joyous that the Alexander Skarsgard series will be back for more. While we felt optimistic based on the series’ performance, it was far from guaranteed since there is presumably a price tag that comes with science fiction like this. The last thing we anticipated was getting the renewal this early!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

In a statement (per The Hollywood Reporter), here is what executive producers Chris and Paul Weitz had to say:

“We’re so grateful for the response that Murderbot has received and delighted that we’re getting to go back to Martha Wells’ world to work with Alexander, Apple, CBS Studios and the rest of the team.”

Meanwhile, Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, added the following:

“Chris, Paul, Alexander and the entire Murderbot team have delivered a brilliantly original, addictive, witty and vibrant adaptation that has captured the imagination of audiences everywhere. We can’t wait to unveil what’s next for Murderbot and, of course, Sanctuary Moon in season two.”

So when is the second season going to premiere? Hopefully we will have more discussion on that later. For now, we are just happy about the fact that we’re getting to see the journey of SecUnit continue in some shape or form after a truly awesome season 1 full of action and humor. There is a lot of source material out there to adapt, and that makes us think that we’ll be able to have more of it for quite some time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Murderbot right now

What do you most want to see moving into a Murderbot season 2?

What other stories do you want to see on-screen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







