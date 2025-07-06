Murderbot season 1 episode 10 (finale): An extended runtime?

If you are not aware already, the Murderbot season 1 finale is coming to Apple TV+ a little bit later on this week, and there is so much we need to see. Take, for starters, what the future is going to hold for SecUnit. Will it be revived in some capacity? We know that it has shown a real capacity to be human, but how replicable is that long-term? How many more callbacks to Sanctuary Moon are we going to get.

Above all else here, the biggest question we want to tackle is whether or not episode 10 is going to have the opportunity to tell a full story in enough time. If there is a criticism of the first season in general, it is that a ton of the episodes are incredibly short … but that is also the intention here, no?

Well, what we can tell you is that the Murderbot finale is at least slightly longer at 34 minutes, though that’s still far shorter than the bulk of the other shows at Apple TV+. Still, it only feels right to issue a reminder here that this is technically a comedy still, so there is a reason why we aren’t getting some massive hour-long finale. (Yes, we are aware that multiple Ted Lasso episodes are super-long, but that is the exception rather than the rule.)

Will there be a cliffhanger with SecUnit?

For now, that is what we are anticipating, mostly due to the fact that we have yet to hear anything otherwise. This is not a show that is necessarily planned to be a one-season experiment, and there is certainly a lot more of the source material to adapt! The future is going to rest solely on the decision-makers at Apple, but we are still optimistic that it could be coming back.

