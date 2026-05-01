Law & Order season 26: Is a renewal in jeopardy?

As we get closer to the time in which network TV renewals are made, is there something shock to say when it comes to Law & Order?

Well, to put it in simple terms, the answer is yes. According to a report from Deadline, the mothership for the long-running crime drama now finds itself on the bubble. This is a series that was originally canceled out of the blue and by virtue of that, of course there is a chance that it happens again.

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Why would it? Well, the live + same-day ratings are solid, even if they are not on the same level as some other shows under the Wolf Entertainment umbrella. It may be in part due to streaming data coupled with cost, as this is not a series that is altogether cheap to make. You have a number of big-name actors and beyond just that, New York City as a setting. We do tend to think that a lot of these elements have to be taken into consideration at this point.

As for when we are going to learn the news here regarding the future, let’s just hope that it happens over the next week or so. We are not at a spot right now where everyone has the luxury of patience. Even if the show does come back for a slighter smaller order, we are looking at it as an opportunity to offer a little bit of closure — in the event that a final season is ordered. It could still in theory last for some time.

For those unaware, here is what you can expect in the next installment:

05/07/2026 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : After a hero fire chief is found dead, Riley and Walker must break through his squad’s closed ranks to uncover the truth. When the defense presents a plausible alternate timeline of events, Price and Maroun must fight to win the jury over. TV-14

Do you want to see a Law & Order season 26 renewal happen over at NBC?

Be sure to share right no in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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