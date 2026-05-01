Slow Horses season 6 premiere date: A May 2026 update

Is there a chance that between now and the end of May, we are going to have a Slow Horses season 6 premiere date at Apple TV? What about more details on what is to come?

First and foremost, we do think it is important to give a few reminders here. This chapter of the Mick Herron adaptation starring Gary Oldman has been filmed for some time. Not only that, but you saw a trailer for it following the season 5 finale! The style and tone of the series should remain the same moving forward, which we personally welcome given how thoroughly enjoyable it is from start to finish. We even have an official synopsis:

Season six sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some other great reactions and reviews!

So when are we going to be hearing about a premiere date? It would be fantastic to get it before the month is done, but there is no guarantee of that. We tend to think that Slow Horses is going to be primed for a release either in late summer or early fall and if that happens, our feeling is that more news will be available come either this month or next. We’re a little bit more okay waiting in this instance but that is mostly due to the breadth of knowledge that we have about the next part of the show already.

Also, go ahead and renew that the series also has a season 7 coming, which alleviates all the pressure and concern that we are gearing up for the end now. There is so much more to be excited about as we continue to inch forward! We just hope that the upcoming stories are as memorable and character-driven as what we have experienced to date.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Slow Horses season 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







