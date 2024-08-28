1923 season 2 premiere date: The impact of Lioness news

Is there a chance that we are going to see 1923 season 2 premiere so much earlier than we ever would have expected at Paramount+? Well, let’s just say that there is a compelling argument for that.

After all, earlier today it was confirmed that the streaming service is bringing another Taylor Sheridan show in Lioness back on Sunday, October 27. We had assumed that the streamer would be hesitant to put a lot of shows from the super-producer back close to each other, and that we could be waiting for season 2 here until 2025. We’ve assumed something similar about the Yellowstone prequel.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So, is there a chance now for 1923 season 2 to premiere this year? In theory sure, but it won’t be October. We’d also be surprised if it is November, given that the original show plus Lioness will already be on. However, it would not be a huge surprise at this point if we end up seeing the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series back when we get around to December or January. The show is deep into production at the moment, and we also know that we’re going to have a chance to see a story within it that is epic in scope. Spencer and Alexandra may reunite at some point, and Jacob and Cara have to do whatever they can to save the ranch.

We tend to think one of the reasons why these premieres are coming back soon is that Paramount+ is really looking to up their viewership around the time of a potential sale. Also, a lot of shows were held back for a while due to the industry strikes. Because of that, there is a chance that the streaming service is trying to make up for lost time.

Related – Be sure to see some more updates now on 1923 season 2, including the latest when it comes to casting

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







