1923 season 2 spoilers: Who is Paul?

We know already that 1923 season 2 is in the midst of production, and that the show continues to cast familiar faces. Recently, we learned that both Jennifer Carpenter and Janet Montgomery were coming on board the Taylor Sheridan drama. Why not add Augustus Prew to the mix?

According to a report from Deadline, the Pure Genius and The Morning Show actor is going to be playing the part of Paul on the upcoming batch of episodes. He is described as “a dapper, bookish, well-to-do young British man on a passenger ship,” and that alone makes us think that he’s tied to the story of either Spencer or Alexandra. Just remember where those two characters would up at the end of this past season. Isn’t the show inevitably going to move in this direction now? It at least feels that way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Anyhow, we do think that adding so many familiar faces to 1923 at this point only further accentuates the star power, and also the reason why a ton of people out there are going to watch. It can offer up more in the way of escapism, and also deepen the world of Yellowstone beyond just what it already is at the moment. Remember that season 5 is going to be the final season and in that sense, you could get a certain amount of closure on the Dutton family in the present. However, that is far from the end of the story! There are also some more prequels coming, and there is also another spin-off coming titled The Madison at present — previously it was called 2024, so we will see if anything sticks here.

In getting back to 1923 now, it is our hope that we end up seeing the latest episodes at some point in the late winter or spring of 2025. Nothing has been presently confirmed.

Related – Get some more news on 1923 season 2 now courtesy of Brandon Sklenar

What do you most want to see from Paul moving into 1923 season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







