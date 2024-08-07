1923 season 2 spoilers: Does Spencer see Jacob, Cara Dutton?

We have some new details (finally!) about 1923 season 2 on Paramount+, and there is a lot to be excited about! Take, for starters, the idea of Spencer Dutton finally being reunited with the likes of his family in Montana.

Personally, we don’t think that it is much of a shock that he would make his way back there, especially since that there are a lot of theories out there that Spencer and Alexandra are the direct ancestors of one John Dutton. This is the biggest thing that would justify the massive amount of time that we’ve spent with them over the course of the first season.

Now, in a new interview with Forbes, Brandon Sklenar confirms that he is going to be spending time with both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren this season:

“I’m actually leaving in five days to go start the rest of 1923. We start filming in about two weeks and I’m leaving for pre-production in five days. I’ve had all the scripts for six months. I can confidently say that it’s going to be absolutely incredible,” he shared. “The tone shifts a lot and it’s definitely a bit darker. It’s very beautiful.

“… It’s so hard for me to not give away spoilers. I do get plenty of Helen [Mirren] and Harrison [Ford] time, and it’s going to be special. I mean, the finale of the series is probably one of the best things I’ve read in my life. I’ve kind of known how it was going to end since day one — Taylor [Sheridan] kind of told me. I knew the full arc of Spencer from day one, so in shooting part one, [you’re] mindful of where he needs to go. I’m really excited.”

Technically, you can argue that some of this is either a flashback or a dream sequence, but this is not what we personally think is going on here. It feels clear that we need to see some sort of family reunion for the show to come full-circle. Also, season 2 of 1923 is poised to be the final one.

What do you think we are going to be seeing from Spencer Dutton moving into 1923 season 2 at Paramount+?

