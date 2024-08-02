1923 season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now firmly into the month of August, is more great news on the horizon for 1923 season 2? On the surface, it is easy to say so! The hit prequel is currently in production on what is its final season, and we’ve heard about some new additions including Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter and Janet Montgomery of New Amsterdam fame.

So while there is a ton to still be excited about here, there are some questions that remain in regards to one huge topic: A premiere date. When is the series going to come back?

Well, based on a lot of the early indications that we have, it feels like winter / spring is the most viable timeframe — and because of that, the odds of getting more specifics this month are pretty low. The team at Paramount+ likely has some of their priorities set on everything moving forward already, and this fall, the #1 goal could be getting Tulsa King season 2 off to a great start. After that, you can then turn over to Yellowstone, which is airing its final episodes starting in November. (There is a spin-off there in the works, and we hope to hear something more on filming there over the next several months.)

Now, if there’s one thing to hope for with 1923 season 2 this month, it is more casting news or teases for what lies ahead! It does make a certain amount of sense if we do end up seeing a teaser or trailer at some point during the final run of Yellowstone, largely because one show is inevitably going to share an audience with the next.

No matter when the teases come out for season 2, the central stories do feel pretty clear — we are going to have an arc about Spencer and Alexandra’s potential reunion, and then also one with the future of the ranch front and center … even if we know, at least to some extent, how that one is going to go already.

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2 at Paramount+?

