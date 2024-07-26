1923 season 2 spoilers: Janet Montgomery signs on!

The latest familiar face has signed on to be a part of 1923 season 2, and this one should be especially great for fans of New Amsterdam.

According to a report from Deadline, Janet Montgomery has officially signed on to appear in the next season of the Paramount+ series, where she is playing the part of Hillary. What else can we say about her? Well, she is described as “a thoughtful woman who does not want to see injustice go unpunished.” Is this a sign that she will be helping the Duttons in some way? Sure, but it is also worth remembering that the word “injustice” may be in the eye of the beholder. Just because someone interprets it a singular way, that does not mean that everyone else is going to share the same sentiment here at all. There is a little bit of wiggle room!

Montgomery is the second confirmed cast member to be coming on board the series moving forward, joining former Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter. Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and many other stars from the first season are expected to return.

If you want a quick refresher, the most important story heading into the second season relates to what happens with Spencer and Alexandra, who were forcibly separated and now, you have to wonder if both are going to find their way back to Montana. We tend to think personally that they could be John Dutton’s grandparents and by virtue of that, they will be able to find their way back to each other. As we wait to see that, though, there could be a pretty exciting and dramatic tale of seeping romance — or, at the very least that is what we want to see for the time being. You’ll have that up against the Western backdrop, and we have seen executive producer Taylor Sheridan work to combine different genres before.

