1923 season 2 premiere date, details, everything we know

1923 season 2 is coming — while it may be a good ways out from arriving on Paramount+, that is not something to concern yourself over.

Yet, with filming now taking place in Texas, doesn’t this feel like a pretty good time to share a comprehensive list of everything we know? If nothing else, it feels like a proper way in which to set the stage for the next chapter of the prequel, which will be its last and also tie together a number of important loose ends when it comes to the future of the Dutton family.

The state of production – As we noted, 1923 season 2 only started up recently, which makes us think that it will remain ongoing for the next few months, at least. There are only eight episodes, so the anticipation is not that this is a process that will carry over into the new year.

Possible premiere dates – Based on the current schedule at the aforementioned streaming service, the chances of it returning this year are slim to none. If the goal for Paramount is to have one Taylor Sheridan series on the air at all times, there is simply not any room left for it until at least January! However, even then there is a debate — do you air the prequel before Lioness season 2 or after? Does some of it depend on when Yellowstone finishes its run? Our anticipation is that the second season will surface at some point between January and April.

As for a trailer… – The absolute earliest we’d anticipate something is in December, but it is easy to imagine it being a good bit later than that depending on when the show actually returns.

The long-term future – While this may be the end of 1923, there are other planned prequels in the works. This is in addition to a direct follow-up to Yellowstone, which has been rumored for quite some time with a number of new and familiar faces supposedly on board.

What will the story look like?

Well, the end of 1923 season 1 strongly suggested that the future of the ranch is in grave danger, and that Jacob and Cara Dutton will need more help to come in and help save the day. Luckily, this is where we turn over to Spencer! It does seem as though he is working to find his way home, and he’s also been torn apart from his love in Alexandra. The two may have an epic love story where they are working to find their way back to each other, while at the same time also trying to figure out how to continue to keep the family business going.

Obviously, we all know a certain part of how this ends already, but there is some room to fill in the cracks. There are going to be some new additions to the season this go-around, with Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter being high on the list.

