1923 season 2 filming begins; new premiere date hopes

We know that it has been an incredibly long wait to get some more news on 1923 season 2; luckily, we now have something very-much positive to share!

In a new post on his Instagram Stories, Brandon Sklenar officially confirmed that he is back in his trailer working on new episodes of the Paramount+ series — which, for the record, is going to be shooting primarily in Texas time around. The location change may be surprising, but it seems like a lot of Taylor Sheridan productions are working around the Lone Star State these days. Season 2 of Lioness, for example, is shooting in the Austin area, and there has certainly been talk about a 6666 spin-off happening at some point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Now that cameras are going to be rolling, does that mean we’re closer to a 1923 season 2 premiere date? In theory sure, but the reality is a little bit trickier, all things considered. Let’s just say that we’d be surprised if there is any sort of major reveal that happens for a good while, mostly because the lineup at Paramount+ may be set for the rest of the year. There are new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown on right now and then after that, you can just look towards what we are getting with Tulsa King starting in September and the new Land Man later this year. We tend to think that a new season of 1923 could be saved until spring, unless the streaming service shakes things up and airs it before Lioness.

As for the flagship Yellowstone, it will be back with its final batch of episodes on the Paramount Network this November. Odds are, there are going to be opportunities to see some epic stuff over the course of it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 1923 right now, including what else is ahead and who has been cast

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2 over on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







