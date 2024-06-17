1923 season 2 spoilers: Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter signs on

The first major addition has been announced for 1923 season 2 — luckily, it is very much a familiar face!

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, former Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter is going to recur on the upcoming eight-episode season. Her role is that of Mamie Fossett, described as “a highly capable U.S. Deputy Marshall who serves warrants and makes arrests with confidence ahead of her time.” Who could she be after in this chapter of the prequel? That remains to be seen.

The aforementioned Deadline report notes that production is slated for “later this year,” which throws more confusion on filming dates for the show. We had heard previously that it will start next month in Texas; meanwhile, an international executive recently suggested that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren were already at work on it. A lot of his is less significant compared to when the show will actually come out; personally, the hope is that we see it at some point in the first half of next year.

If you were not aware…

The second season IS going to give you closure on this part of the Dutton origin story. The plan is for it to be the final season and from there, other prequels and offshoots are being planned. The fifth and final season of Yellowstone is currently in production and following that, you will have a chance to see some sort of sequel series, as well. There is clearly a lot left in the tank within the greater Taylor Sheridan world. That’s something that, at least for now, is hard to ignore.

Odds are, Carpenter will not be the only new addition to this season, and there will be more to announce in due time.

What do you think about Jennifer Carpenter joining 1923 season 2?

