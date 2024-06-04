1923 season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With June 2024 right around the corner, of course there is a lot to speculate about when it comes to 1923 over at Paramount+. After all, there are rumors aplenty that the Yellowstone prequel is going to start shooting at some point in July.

Will that happen? A lot remains to be seen and of course, it feels like some things are worth more of a wait-and-see approach. For the time being, let’s just look more at the possible premiere-date future through the lens that production does happen at this point…

The bad news at present is this: If you want to get some premiere date news by the end of the month, you will probably be disappointed. Heck, it would be a shock if you get premiere date news at all before the end of the summer. Sure, there’s a chance that more news on production will come out before July kicks off, but all of this will be somewhat of a process.

Now, here is something interesting to note: The wait for season 2 may actually not be as long as you’d think for a series that has yet to get cameras rolling. Taylor Sheridan shows are well-known for having quick turnarounds, and there is a good chance that this could be the case here! Don’t be shocked if the show manages to come back early next year; technically, it could even come back as early as December, but a lot of that is going to be coming down to what Paramount+ wants through the lens of a lot of Taylor Sheridan shows. They already have Mayor of Kingstown on the air right now, and then Tulsa King this fall. Meanwhile, Lioness season 2 is currently in production, and there is a chance that this show could also be coming back later this year.

