1923 season 2 filming: An approximate start date

Over the past few weeks, a few assorted details have started to emerge when it comes to 1923 season 2. For example, filming taking place in Texas rather than Montana. There could be multiple locations still, but the primary location for the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series has shifted.

So what more is starting to trickle in now? Well, consider the following: Within the next couple of months, the cameras could actually be rolling!

According to the Statesman, it appears as though 1923 will be underway at some point in July, which is especially valuable when it comes to giving Paramount+ some flexibility on when to premiere it down the road. Think about it as follows. Yellowstone is coming back in November, and the plan is to bring Tulsa King back at some point in the fall. After that, there is a chance that Lioness could return either late this year or in the first half of 2025, as it is currently in production.

Given that most Taylor Sheridan productions do have reasonably-short turnaround times, this does help when it comes to ensuring that they can get back on the air fast. Mayor of Kingstown is coming back this weekend, and it is the first one from the super-producer’s umbrella that we’ve had since Lioness last year and also Lawmen: Bass Reeves, which is facing an uncertain future.

As for what the future holds in the prequel…

The primary question at present is whether Spencer and Alexandra both make it back to the ranch. The future of the Yellowstone is already cemented, but there are so many finer details that still need to be filled in. It goes without saying, but doing this is essential to better setting the stage for some other prequels that are coming in the years ahead.

