1923 season 2 premiere date hopes: Taylor Sheridan timeline?

Is there starting to be less of a chance that we are going to see 1923 season 2 at some point before the end of this year?

For a good while these past few months, we have done our best to be reasonably hopeful that the prequel series could return around December. However, we are now starting to wonder whether or not it will not be rushed along so fast — and for a few different reasons.

Let’s take a moment here to talk about the Taylor Sheridan pipeline, shall we? You are going to have a chance to see Mayor of Kingstown (which he executive-produces) next month, and then apparently Tulsa King in September, though that has not been confirmed as of yet. Meanwhile, Lioness recently started production on its own second season in Texas. There have been reports about 1923 season 2 kicking off in Austin and other places in the Lone Star State before too long, but we haven’t seen a lot of confirmation on it starting yet. (Heck, it’s been over a year since we’ve even seen an official press release for the show.)

If Paramount+ wants to, they may choose to start Lioness close to the end of the year and save 1923 now until late winter or spring 2025, especially with one other factor in mind: What happens in regards to Yellowstone and its own schedule. The Paramount Network hit is coming back in November, but how long will its final season be? There are questions aplenty regarding its episode count, and it could easily be around until we get around until January. We can see the flagship show and the prequel airing concurrently for a week or two, but it is not something that is necessary at all. After all, both of these series are going to be successful on their own!

