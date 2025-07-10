Survivor 49 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get news on a Survivor 49 premiere date between now and the end of July? We are certainly hopeful and yet, we recognize that in the world of television there are very few things that are necessarily guaranteed.

Well, in this instance, we will go ahead and say that this is just about as guaranteed as anything can be. Why wouldn’t CBS put the information out there soon on season 49? It is almost certainly premiering in late September, and it makes sense for the marketing push to begin with Big Brother 27 premiering on the network tonight.

We have said this before, but the message very-much remains the same: We are still sad that season 49 is getting completely lost in the midst of all the season 50 hype, though we get it given that it is an all-star season with a lot of iconic people at the center of it. We do believe that we’ll have a chance to talk about it plenty down the road, especially since there are a couple of people from season 49 who are going to be a part of it.

The biggest thing that we honestly want from the fall season at this point is rather simple: Real craziness. Season 48 started okay but slipped into boredom soon after with a lot of really predictable boots. Even if it had a pretty solid winner in Kyle, the road to getting there was also not all that exciting. We do think the most memorable seasons of the show are ones where there are not only blindsides, but a lot that changes over the course of the season with underdogs constantly making moves and people acting with their own self-interest.

