Before season 1 episode 3: More on Noah, Denise

As we prepare to see Before season 1 episode 3 on Apple TV+ a little later this week, we know there is a lot of good stuff to prepare for.

In terms of the central mystery, the big question here is tied to what more we could learn about the connection between Eli and Noah. Given that this is the focal point of the series, we are sure that it is going to get a great deal of air time. However, there are a lot of other characters who inform this world as well, and that includes Denise, Noah’s foster parent who is trying her best to look after him. Yet, there is only so much that she knows about his past, and that puts her in a delicate position here.

So what makes this character stand out? In a new interview with Screen Rant, here is some of what Rosie Perez herself had to say:

Denise was once in the system herself, so she understands the trauma that Noah is experiencing. She understands the trauma that he had experienced from really bad actors that tried to foster him, so she’s coming from a place of knowing and a place of walking on eggshells, if you will. She does not want to further mess up this kid, she comes from a place of love, and she does not ever want to give up on him. The way I played it, the backstory that I created for her was that, probably, a lot of people gave up on Denise. Why is she her age and living alone with no children? There’s a lot of trauma behind that.

Trauma is going to be a huge part of the story of Before in general, and there a lot of different things to wonder about that. Eli is going through his own trauma when it comes to what happened with Lynn, but how does all this connect to Noah? We have to wait and see…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

