Before season 1 episode 3: How dark will the story become?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Before season 1 episode 3 on Apple TV+ next week, why not dive into the content itself?

If you watched episodes 1 and 2, then you likely understand already what exactly we have gotten ourselves into here! This is a moody and super-atmospheric show that really is about trauma at its core, as we are seeing Eli struggle to deal with the loss of his wife Lynn. Meanwhile, he also forms an unusual bond with a young boy in Noah who seemingly knows things that he shouldn’t — and also suggests at the end of episode 2 that Eli may have done something bad.

So how intense and/or scary will things get? Some of that remains to be seen, but star / executive producer Billy Crystal indicates that he was 100% up for anything in this particular role. Speaking to People, he explained how he had specific conversations with all the directors who came on board:

“I’d say to each one of them when we would meet for the first time, ‘I’m going for this, so don’t be afraid to push me further … Never say ‘print’ until you have what you want. I’ll get you there. Push me. Pull me. Whatever you think I’m not giving you because I’m yours. And we had great relationships that way.”

Of course, we are absolutely excited to see where a number of events play out over time here, and the biggest thing that we can really hope for is that the show continues to find some ways to surprise us. It feels like there are some secrets still buried in Eli’s past, and doesn’t the title of this show in its own way have to matter? We tend to think so anyway.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

