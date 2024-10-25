Before season 1 episode 3 air date, what’s next on Apple TV+

Following the big two-episode premiere today on Apple TV+, do you want to get more details when it comes to Before season 1 episode 3? There is a lot to look forward to, but also (of course) some more mysteries.

So what is at the focal point for the show moving forward? That is not too complicated of a question to answer — it is really about the mysterious connection between Eli and Noah. What’s going on here? We know that Billy Crystal’s character is still mourning the loss of his wife Lynn, and we do think that questions surrounding that are going to be significant across the entirety of the story. Is there a deeper mystery or a shocking twist here? We wouldn’t be shocked if something comes out about her death that is unexpected — or, if Noah is connected to her just as much as Eli. This is the thing about a show like this — it is designed to keep you guessing.

Below, you can see the full Before season 1 episode 3 synopsis with additional insight as to what lies ahead next week:

Battling his demons and unresolved grief over Lynn’s death, Eli grapples with his connection to Noah but reaches a breakthrough.

For those wondering, the plan with the Crystal drama is that we’re going to see new episodes weekly for the remainder of its run. It was rather nice to start with a two-episode event, but the primary purpose there was to get everyone hooked on the show. Luckily, we do think that they correctly served their role — Before is a creepy, well-acted thriller that makes you wonder about some big questions, and our hope is that there are a few twists ahead that only add to the mystery. We are not in any hurry to figure the entirety of the show out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

