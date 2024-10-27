Lioness season 2 premiere: Paramount+ posts full episode for free

If you want to check out the Lioness season 2 premiere today, there is now a rather easy way in which to do that!

Just mere hours ago, the folks at Paramount+ decided to post the entire season 2 premiere of the Zoe Saldana drama. If you head over to the link here, you can see it in total. What is smart about this move is that it can get people re-energized on the show, and maybe convince them to subscribe again to the surface. Also, the premiere is enough of a reset that you can enjoy it even if you have not seen the first season at all.

Now that we’ve said that, are there likely going to be parts of the first season that still matter greatly down the road? 100%, but it wouldn’t be fun if we were to give all the good stuff away at this point, right? There are clearly a few surprises that the powers-that-be are clutching close to the chest and we more than understand why.

For now, the hope here is that Lioness can continue to push on what has been a really outstanding past few months for Taylor Sheridan productions. Remember that we got Mayor of Kingstown earlier this year and then now, you’ve also got Tulsa King currently on the air. All of this is leading further to the return of Yellowstone to Paramount Network next month, which is arguably the biggest show on all of TV at this point. Is the military drama actually the best one he’s done? That may be a controversial take, but we do think it takes on some of the most challenging stories in terms of the toll of war and some of the moral complexities that go along with many missions.

In general, just be prepared for some fireworks and great performances the rest of the way.

