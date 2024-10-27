3 Body Problem season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that there will be some 3 Body Problem season 2 premiere date news in the relatively near future here? We don’t think it will come as a big shock that we want it. As for whether or not we’re going to get it soon, though, consider that a totally different story.

If there is one little sliver of good news that we can share right now, it is simply this: Netflix is bringing the series back! Not only is there a season 2 coming, but the same goes for a season 3! The idea here is that the streaming service is going to tell the full scope of the story, and that’s something that the entire creative time has a while to plan out.

Now, here is the unfortunate news: We are probably going to be waiting for a good while before we get a lot of additional news on this subject. After all, there is no real incentive for anyone involved to share something more right now! This show takes a long time to make thanks to its scale, ambition, and also elaborate post-production window due to all the special effects. We would be surprised at this point if we end up seeing the show back before 2026.

At this point, we tend to think that October next year is a better timeframe to get further news on the series and in the end, that may be okay! Just remember for a moment here that there are a handful of series to be excited about over the next couple of years at the service, whether it be Squid Game, Wednesday, YOU, and possibly the final season of Stranger Things. That is one of the few shows with a scope of ambition even bigger than 3 Body Problem, as it is one of the biggest hits that Netflix has ever had.

