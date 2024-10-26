Tracker season 2 episode 3 sneak peek: Why is Billie back?

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Tracker season 2 episode 3 and with that, the return of Sofia Pernas as Billie. So, why is the character back — and also, why does she want Colter Shaw’s help on the latest job?

As it turns out, her new case (locating a missing high-school baseball star) is not exactly what it looks like on the surface. As a matter of fact, it is a little more personal.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a sneak preview for this upcoming episode where Billie explains that she and Colter are actually in her hometown — she’s not from Miami, which he previously thought! So, why bring him on board at all? You would think in theory that it would be easier for her to gather information in a place that she knows so well but as it turns out, the answer here is actually the opposite. Because of (in part) the actions of her mother, the reception towards her in the town is not that great, and there are a lot of people who may not be super-eager to chat with her. Colter is there to effectively run interference.

While we can’t speak to where this case is going to go as of yet, one thing does feel clear — it’s fun to see Justin Hartley work with his real-life wife Pernas again after they did so back in season 1. The door also seems to be open for her to come back again this season, as she is being established as one of the more interesting recurring characters who is being added to the world of this show. Let’s just hope that all of the opportunities ahead are fun, and offer up chances to get to know her better.

