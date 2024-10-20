Tracker season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Colter and Billie team up

Next week on CBS, rest assured that you are going to see Tracker season 2 episode 3 arrive. So, how will the story stand out?

Well, first and foremost, why not talk things further from a guest-star perspective? Tonight, we’re lucky to have Jensen Ackles back on the show; for “Bloodlines” on October 27, we are getting Sofia Pernas once more! Justin Hartley’s real-life wife is back as Billie Matalon, who has a rivalry of sorts with Colter. However, here the two are going to team up with a specific purpose in mind. We anticipate that this means a fun back-and-forth is ahead, as we’re sure that the two are not necessarily going to be in agreement on how to operate here all the time.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Bloodlines” – Colter and rival rewardist Billie Matalon team up to find a missing high school baseball star, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Oct. 27 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Sofia Pernas returns as Billie Matalon.

By the end of this episode, it is of course our hope that we see some resolution to this case, but also an open door that we could see more adventures for these two down the road! All indications right now tend to suggest that Pernas will be back again this season; given that season 2 does have more episodes than season 1, it makes sense for her to turn in another appearance. Also, we have a hard time imagining that anyone would be upset about that since you could try to tie the character into other parts of Colter’s life as well.

Note, of course, the later start to episode 3 — and remember that with this show, this stuff is subject to change.

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 2 episode 3 over at CBS?

