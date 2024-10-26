Reacher season 3 premiere date: The perfect launchpad

Prime Video has already confirmed at this point that Reacher season 3 is going to be premiering at some point in 2025. So, is there a chance to narrow this down further?

Well, one thing that we are actively looking at already is pretty simple, and it goes like this: What is the streaming service going to do when it comes to cross-promotion? Is there a way to do this that actually helps the show out?

It may go without saying, but the powers-that-be here at Amazon can obviously do whatever they want. Yet, at the same time we would say to look at November 14. That is when Cross premieres, and it goes without saying that you could use one show in order to better set the stage for another. Why not air a first-look teaser before it, and then also a premiere date at the same time? Both of these shows are action dramas based on popular source material, so the through-line is absolutely there.

Also, we know that Reacher season 3 has been finished (at least in terms of filming) for months. By virtue of that, it is easy to imagine that at some point in February or March, it could come back.

How would the remaining episodes be rolled out? That is one of the big question marks but for now, we know the focus for this season will be on Reacher trying to rely more on himself — and his complicated skill set — in order to save the say. It may be a little bit more like season 1 than season 2 — we do know that Neagley is going to be back in some form, but that does not mean that she will be in every single part of the story.

