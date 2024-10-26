Blue Bloods season 15: Are there still any revival hopes?

As far-fetched as it may seem to some, is there still a chance that a Blue Bloods season 15 happens at some point? There’s no denying that the police drama still has a huge audience, and the mid-season return last week generated the largest total audience of the night!

Then again, it’s also easy to sit back and say that all things considered, this solid ratings are something that the network expects out of it. This does not appear to be a cancellation based simply on ratings; rather, it comes down to budget and “refreshing” the schedule, whatever CBS seems to think that means.

Nonetheless, hope springs eternal, and much of the cast is not giving up. Speaking to Hello! in a recent interview, Abigail Hawk (who plays Baker) had the following to say:

“If you had asked me this question during the summer, before these episodes were about to air, my answer would have been, ‘There’s a pinprick of hope’ … Now I think [that] once these episodes start airing, CBS executives may realize that they have made a colossal error and perhaps rethink down the line, so I think it remains possible.”

While we are not super-optimistic about a season 15 proper with everyone (though it could still happen), a spin-off feels like the most financially viable option for a network eager to cut costs. Could Baker be a part of it? We actually do think she would be one of the most interesting candidates, mostly because she is beloved and, at the same time, could be separated from the rest of the cast without it feeling overly strange. It would be harder to do that with one of the Reagans, given that the family dynamic is so significant to the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the next Blue Bloods season 14 episode — what more is ahead?

Do you think there is any chance that a Blue Bloods season 15 happens?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







