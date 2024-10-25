Blue Bloods season 14 episode 13: Mira Sorvino guest stars

As you wait to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 13 on CBS next week, let’s just go ahead and say this: Another great guest star is ahead! This time around, you are going to see a pretty exciting turn from Mira Sorvino. Not only that, but she’s going to have a chance to work with Tom Selleck!

Now, we know from almost any police procedural out there that there is often a sense of playful tension between police and fire departments. With that being said, what’s going to happen when there is actual tension? Let’s just say that we are going to have a chance to see that play out.

To get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Bad to Worse” – Frank intervenes when tensions rise between Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) and the fire commissioner of New York City (Mira Sorvino). Also, Erin is blindsided when Henry agrees to testify for the defense in a case she is prosecuting; Danny and Baez investigate when human remains are discovered in a storage unit; and Eddie and her partner Badillo navigate a complicated arrest when their criminal offender is scheduled to donate his kidney, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, there is some interesting stuff happening across the board but beyond the stuff here with Sorvino, we’re stoked to see some great stuff in here with Henry and Erin. Any chance to see some of the Reagans work together in unusual ways is something that we are happily going to embrace.

