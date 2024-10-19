Blue Bloods season 14 episode 12: Vanessa Ray on Eddie’s future

Following last night’s Blue Bloods season 14 episode, it is clear there could be some big stuff ahead for Eddie. She and Jamie are looking at starting a family, and this could mean a potentially emotional journey from here on out.

Will everything go according to plan? Probably not, and we say that mostly because almost nothing in life ever goes according to plan. We are ready for there to be a million different twists and turns, but also still hope. This is, after all, a show that typically likes us to feel good about what it is that we’re seeing. We don’t tend to think that they will be going away from that now!

Speaking to TV Insider, Vanessa Ray could not give away too much; however, at the same time she indicated strongly that the remainder of the series is 100% going to be packed full of some notable events:

There’s so much. I don’t think the audience is ready for all of the things that are going to be thrown at them for this final season. Our executive producer, Kevin Wade, said to me on the phone before we started the season, listen, this is going to be like we’re playing the hits. We’re playing the Blue Bloods hits. We’re going to go as hard as we can, tell the best stories we can, as we always do. But knowing it was the final season, it was like there were things that we were able to just not have to hold so close to the vest in some ways. I’ve never been in a situation like this where we’re shooting knowing that it’s ending. So every scene, every word is layered with—there’s double meaning in everything and very heartbreaking and a lot of tears and a lot of things. So you’re going to see sides of Eddie that I have previously not been in a position where she’s needed to play. And just like you see her in control, you see her out of control. It’s all the things.

Basically, we tend to think that the writers emptied out their notebooks, knowing there may not be any more stories to tell down the road. Why not embrace this for as long as you can?

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Blue Bloods episode

What do you most want to see happen with Jamie and Eddie before Blue Bloods comes to a close?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







