Blue Bloods season 14 episode 12 spoilers: Danny’s new team-up

As you prepare to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 12 on CBS next week, what stories are going to matter above all others?

We know that with this being the final season of the series, there will be more attention on almost every story from top to bottom. You would want there to be, all things considered! Moving into “Without Fear or Favor” in just seven days, one of the main focuses could be about seeing Danny work with a new partner-of-sorts, plus some stories that we have seen in various forms over the years. What are we thinking about here? Think along the lines of Erin going back and forth with D.A. Crawford, and then Frank clashing with the Mayor. If that wasn’t happening with Tom Selleck’s character at this point, we would honestly think that something was wrong!

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Without Fear or Favor” – Danny joins forces with British investigator Christopher Granger (Jake Weber) to pursue a deadly international fugitive, and Erin faces pressure from her boss, D.A. Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), to secure an indictment against an officer. Also, Jamie investigates a sports gambling website accused of scamming its users, and Frank clashes with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) when the mayor uses his authority to have a retired cop released from jail, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Since we are in the final episodes of the show, we do tend to think that more stuff will carry over week to week than usual. Of course, you do still have to remember that this is a procedural, and we would be shocked to see it drift too far from its roots at any point.

