Blue Bloods season 14: Tom Selleck celebrates show’s run

Tonight on CBS, the beginning of the end is going to be here with Blue Bloods returning with its final run. There are only eight episodes remaining, but we tend to think that all of them will be their own little tribute to the show as well as its legacy. You will see familiar faces and reminders aplenty of what the cast and crew did over the years — and luckily, there will be a finale that actually feels like one. We do tend to think that this is important!

This week, much of the cast and crew reconvened for a PaleyFest New York event to discuss the show, and that meant opportunities to pour on the praise.

While Tom Selleck and many other cast members have lamented CBS’ decision to end the show, simultaneously there is a lot of gratitude that it lasted as long as it did — and it’s been nice to hear some of that! Here is some of what the man behind Frank Reagan had to day, per Deadline:

“These eight shows that we can look forward to are because CBS agreed and wanted to do that and celebrate – not only celebrate Blue Bloods but commemorate its legacy. And I just wanted to thank them.”

Meanwhile, Tom indicated fully that even in this era of declining ratings, he still had a great deal of faith in broadcast television and what it had to offer viewers:

“I have great faith and have had great faith in broadcast television. I think it’s suffered from being put in second or third place. And, you know, I don’t think everybody in the world wants to spend an hour on their remote control looking for what they might want to see.”

Obviously, we’re sad to see Blue Bloods go and yet, we’re still holding out hope that someday, there will be a chance for a proper spin-off.

Related – See some sneak peeks entering this Blue Bloods episode

What do you think we will see on Blue Bloods before it ends?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







