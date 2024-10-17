Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11: ‘Life Sentence’ sneak peeks

We know that it has been an extremely long wait, but come tomorrow night on CBS, Blue Bloods is back! We wish that there were more than eight episodes remaining on the series at this point, but this is where we are — and we just have to wait and see what happens from here on out.

What we can at least say is that over the course of this particular story titled “Life Sentence,” there are going to be a lot of opportunities to see some heartfelt and intimate conversations, ones that allow us to get to know some of the Reagans (somehow) a little bit better than ever before.

Over at the Blue Bloods official YouTube page, there are a trio of new sneak peeks that better set the stage for what lies ahead. What can we say about all of them now? Here’s a quick summary.

Jamie – We know that he and Joe Hill have had their fair share of arguments over time, but are they starting to get on the same page? It certainly feels that way! Here, you see the two discussing more Jamie’s late brother / Joe’s dad, and how he helped Will Estes’ character find a place of belonging. He felt so much pressure to have a specific place within the rest of the Reagans, and maybe this conversation actually helps them bond.

Erin – This storyline is going to involve her and Frank, and there is really one question at the center: Is she going to be able to handle being potentially sidelined for some time?

Jamie and Eddie – Finally, are the two ready to start a family? We imagined that the final season would want to explore this, and we’re not shocked at all to be here.

